Alaya F is feeling like her favourite emoji in new post

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alaya F felt like her favourite emoji in a post she shared on social media.

Alaya posted a picture on Instagram. In the picture, she looks stunning in a bright red embellished lehenga paired with a tiny choli.

"Feeling like my favourite emoji (dancing girl in red dress emoji)," Alaya captioned the image.

Recently, Alaya posted a clip on Instagram, where her dance partner is seen lifting her even as she balances herself holding his legs. However,while she is coming down, she hilariously falls on the dance partner's stomach.

Both, at the end of the video, burst into laughter.

"We've finally figured out this lift but not the landing! Wait for it! @utkarshc21 @thisis_beat," she wrote alongside the clip.

Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut with "Jawaani Jaaneman". She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

