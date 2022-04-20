Alarm bells ring after spike in Covid cases in Agra

Agra: There has been an alarming rise in the Covid-19 cases in the Taj city post-Diwali. In 19 days of the month, there have been 1,165 cases and 14 deaths. The beds in the government hospitals are beginning to get filled with new patients.

In the last 24 hours, there were 67 new cases and two deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 8,399 and 160 deaths. The number of samples collected so far is 3,15,924.

Doctors said along with the drop in temperature the pollution overload had been a significant factor for the rise in the numbers.

"During the five-day festival celebrations, people violated the Covid-19 guidelines, despite repeated warnings. Even now you see a lot of people without masks on the roads and in the markets," a doctor at the medical college said.

Though people have been advised to observe caution during religious functions like the 'Chhatth Puja', there are fears that people may not follow the guidelines, which has added to the concern.

The district administration has begun making arrangements for beds and ICU units in the hospitals fearing a rise in the number of cases in the coming weeks.

The district administration has set up testing booths at the railway stations and the ISBT bus stands to check all passengers coming from Delhi. Though the educational institutions are now open, parents are generally reluctant to send their children to schools.

