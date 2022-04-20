Alarm Bells In U'khand As 15 Covid Patients Die, Huge Spike In Infections Continues

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 85,269 on Friday as 580 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 76,770 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 6,067. The state's toll rose to 1,399 as fifteen more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,033. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 547. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has gone up to 90.03 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 156 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Pithoragarh, Haridwar, U S Nagar, Champawat, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal and Uttarkashi followed with 127, 73, 52, 32, 22, 20, 20 and 20 cases respectively. That apart, 19 cases were detected in Bageshwar, 17 Almora 13 Tehri Garhwal and 9 in Rudraprayag.