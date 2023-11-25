Al Hilal make world record £259m bid for PSG star Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Football Sensation Kylian Mbappe Faces Record-Breaking £259M Bid from Al Hilal as PSG Navigates Contract Dilemma, Impacting the Global Transfer Market Landscape.

New Delhi: Al Hilal, the Saudi Arabian club, has reportedly made a staggering offer of 259 million pounds for Paris Saint-Germain's forward Kylian Mbappe, setting a potential world-record bid.



The 24-year-old French captain, who still has one year remaining on his contract, is unwilling to renew his contract with the PSG. The French champions left him out of their squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.



PSG is eager to prevent losing Mbappe on a free transfer and, as a result, they have decided to put him up for sale. Their aim is to recoup the approximate £150 million they invested to secure his permanent transfer from Monaco back in 2018.



The current world transfer record is the €222m (£200m) PSG paid to sign Brazilian star Neymar from Barcelona in August 2017.



Real Madrid's Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is the top star in the Saudi Arabia football league and plays for Al Nassr.

—IANS