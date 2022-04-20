Al-Badr module busted in Kashmir, 4 associates of ultras held

Srinagar: Security forces busted a terror module of proscribed Al-Badr on Thursday by arresting four alleged associates of terrorists in Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district and seized an assault rifle and some ammunition, officials said.

Police said that J&K Police along with Army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation on December 23-24 night after a specific information about the presence of terrorists in Dadsara and Larmoh villages in Awantipora.

Four associates of Al-Badr terrorists were arrested, later identified as Yawar Aziz Dar and Sajad Ahmad Parray of Larmoh and Abid Majeed Sheikh and Showkat Ahmad Dar of Dadsara.

Police said the arrested accused led the security forces to a secret place where they had concealed arms and ammunition. "One AK-56 assault rifle, one AK-56 magazine, 28 AK-56 rounds and one hand grenade were seized on the basis of information given by them," police said.

—IANS