AKTU-SGPGI To Collaborate, Make Multi-Channel Ventilators For COVID-19 Patients

Lucknow: With the demand of ventilators set to surge in the country in the coming days, due to rise in the Noval Coronavirus patients, a technical University and a super-speciality hospital in Uttar Pradesh have joined hands to make multi-channel ventilators.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Sunday announced to collaborate, to make a multi-channel ventilator, here.

This multi-channel ventilator equipment can be used for several patients simultaneously and the SGPGI is currently in the process of testing these ventilators.

AKTU Vice-Chancellor Vinay Kumar Pathak in a statement here said that they have fulfilled their promise, as the Centre of Advanced Research, which was established at the institute, would come up with research to help the nation at large. Mr Pathak said they have developed a multi-channel ventilator and the SGPGI is testing it. ''We have also developed a face mask for doctors and if we have dimensions of the face, we can make the mask accordingly,'' he added.

However, Dr Ashish Kanaujia of SGPGI said it is the need of the hour because there is crisis across the world due to lack of ventilators and the companies are not being able to meet the demand.

''In India, we import most of the ventilators, but it has been suspended because of lockdown. We can only use the resources at our disposal. In today's times, we primarily need these ventilators for Coronavirus patients,'' he said. Anuj from the Centre of Advanced Research (AKTU) gave details of how they came up with these products. ''Four days back, when the lockdown started, Dr Ashish Kanaujia approached us, asking whether we can make multi-channel ventilators. He suggested a few designs and also asked for something that would help the staff from the daily exposure of their faces. ''By Friday night, we completed the task and it is working 24x7,'' he said, adding that they were at a stage, where they could also handle any modifications, if required. UNI