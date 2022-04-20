AKTU Launches Five-Day Faculty Development Program

Meerut (The Hawk): Five-day faculty development program was organized by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Lucknow at Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology, Meerut Bypass NH 58. The subject of which was "traditional and artificial intelligence-based training program on handlings and care of laboratory animals".

The program was inaugurated by Chief Guest Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Vinay Kumar Pathak, Joint Director of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India New Delhi Dr. Vijay Pal Singh, Professor Surendra Singh from AIIMS, Vishnu Sharan, Chairman, MIET, Vice Chairman Puneet Aggarwal, Director Dr. Mayank Garg, Dean Academic Dr. DK Sharma, FDP Coordinator Dr. Nitin Sharma lit the lamp jointly. Prof. Surendra Singh, Chief Guest, and distinguished guest were honored by MIET Chairman Vishnu Sharan with a shawl and insignia.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Vinay Kumar Pathak said that Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology in Western Uttar Pradesh is making a significant contribution in the field of education. In the last several years, the Department of Pharmacy of MIET has been making its mark in different fields. The topic chosen in the five-day Faculty Development Program sponsored by AKTU is very rarely chosen in the FDP. Therefore, all the teachers and students who are present in this FDP should benefit fully from this FDP and also give real knowledge to all their fellow teachers and students. Dr. Vijay Pal Singh, Joint Director of FSSAI, said that any medicines should be properly evaluated on animals for pre-clinical trials before being given to humans. How we can choose the best animal model in research and how to take care of them is an essential part. For which animal care should be done in a very effective way. also told that if the researcher is giving a dose of medicines with his hand daily to the animal, then he will have to give medicines regularly on his own. If someday someone gives medicine to your animal, the animal will feel stress and this may affect the data of your research. Therefore, the researcher should give medicine to the animal with his own hands every day.

Professor Surender Singh from AIIMS said that for the first time when a disease appears, new medicines are tested for its treatment. Testing of drugs during treatment is called a clinical trial. We alone have five percent of the worldwide clinical trials. So this will be the responsibility of all that the selected procedure should be optimized. Coordinator of the Faculty Development Program and Director of the Department of Pharmaceutical Technology, Dr. Nitin Sharma said that in the Faculty Development program, teachers will be taught real knowledge of how to use animals for research. Around 275 teachers from various states of the country participated. During this, Dr. Vipin Kumar Garg, Dr. Anup Kumar, Ajay Chaudhary, Vishwas Gautam, etc. were supported.