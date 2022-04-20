AKTU And MIET Adopt Dayampur Anganwadi Center

Meerut (The Hawk): Under the auspices of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET), and District Administration, Meerut, under the chairmanship of State Governor and Chancellor Anandiben Patel, distribution of essential materials was organized at Dayampur Anganwadi Center in Meerut District was done. Governor and Chancellor Anandiben Patel and AKTU Vice-Chancellor Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak participated in the program through video conferencing.

AKTU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak welcomed all the people present on the occasion. During this, Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak said that under the guidance of Chancellor Anandiben Patel of the University, technical institutions and affiliated institutions of the university are participating in the commitment of social upliftment and rehabilitation. He said that the Institutional Social Responsibility Fund has been approved by the University to provide support in the work of social harmony. Under this, an initial amount of Rs 1 crore has been allocated. He said that the Dayampur Anganwadi center has been adopted by the Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET), Meerut. Adoption of other Anganwadi centers in the district will be done by other affiliated institutions located in Meerut.

Chancellor Anandiben Patel said that AKTU is participating in the work of social participation with commitment. He said that in order to make the Anganwadi centers convenient, bridges have been made between AKTU and the district administration, whose benefits are being provided in the rehabilitation of Anganwadi centers. He said that the work of making 80 Anganwadi centers in the Lucknow district has been done by AKTU. Work was done to make 80 Anganwadi centers in Lucknow in two phases. Besides, necessary materials have been made available at Anganwadi centers in Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Kanpur. He said that a program is proposed to make 50 more Anganwadi centers in Lucknow right now.

He said that AKTU is working for the treatment and nutrition of malnourished and tuberculosis and economically weaker children by adopting them. At the same time, a unique initiative has been taken to invite school children from class 5 to 12 as a guest at the convocation of the university. He said that by coming to the convocation of the university, children will be encouraged to pursue higher education. He said that the necessary materials have been made available to make the facilities at Anganwadi centers. They have toys. Children will come to the center to play with toys. Toys, chairs, etc. are breakable items. In such a situation, do not keep toys and accessories in fear of them breaking. Ensure full use of all goods. Meerut DM K Balaji, AKTU's Pratulapathi Pro Vineet Kansal, Chief Development Officer Meerut Shashank Chaudhary, MIET Chairperson Vishnu Sharan, Vice Chairman Punit Aggarwal, Director Dr. Mayank Garg, Dr. Amit Kumar Ahuja, Sandeep Sirohi, Dharmendra Sharma, Ajay Chaudhary, Vishwas Gautam, etc. were present.