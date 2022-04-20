Akshay�s Airlift: 1st film to enter the Rs 100 cr club in 2016

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Nimreat Kaur�s Airlift has become the first movie of 2016 to have a collection over Rs 100 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film�s business and said that Airlift is holding its fort even in the second week. The film features the story of the Indians stuck in Kuwait during Iraq�s invasion in 1990, through the eyes of Ranjit Katiyal, played by Akshay and a few other characters. Akshay Kumar is currently in the middle of golden time in his career. Most of his recent films have hit the jackpot at the box office.