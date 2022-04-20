Akshay shares son Aarav's picture with PM Modi

Mumbai:�Actor Akshay Kumar had a 'proud' father moment when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his son Aarav a 'good boy'. The 48-year old "Airlift" star tweeted a picture of PM Modi sharing a light moment with his son. "Proud moment in a father's life, when the Prime Minister pulls your son's ear in jest & calls him a good boy," Akshay wrote. Calling it a "big moment," his wife actress Twinkle Khanna retweeted the picture. "When a picture is truly worth a thousand words.. #BigMoment," she wrote. The photo was clicked at the International Fleet Review in Vizag.