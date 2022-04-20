Akshay Kumar Urges Fans To Donate For Ram Temple Construction In Ayodhya

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar shared a video post on his social media profile, urging his fans and people to donate generously for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and mentioned that he has also done the same.

The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has started and Akshay Kumar shares a heart-warming message to encourage people to lend a helping hand.

Akshay Kumar took to his social media and dropped the video on Sunday. He captioned it, "It is a matter of great pleasure that the construction of our grand temple of Sri Rama has begun in Ayodhya… Now it is our turn to contribute. I have started, hope you will join together. Jai Siyaram" (translated from Hindi).

In the video, Akshay Kumar narrates a story, which took place during Ram-Setu in Ramayana and urged everyone to make contributions towards the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in 'Laxxmi'. His next few projects are 'Bell Bottom', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Atrangi Re'.

Bell Bottom is a forthcoming spy thriller film directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The film is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh, with production by Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.

It also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in other prominent roles. The film is scheduled to be released on 2 April 2021.

—IANS