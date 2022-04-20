Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen concentrators

Mumbai: As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the country, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and his wife and author Twinkle Khanna have donated a hundred oxygen concentrators to an organization.

The 'Mela' actor took to Instagram and shared the news."Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220. Thank you for the leads. Let's all do our bit," wrote Khanna.

Urging her legion of fans and followers to contribute in whatever they can in the fight against COVID-19, the 'Mrs Funnybones' author wrote, " I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn't stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings."

Meanwhile, India reported over 3.60 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and close to 3,300 related deaths in the last 24 hours, its biggest single-day hike since the onset of the pandemic.

A total of 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 related deaths and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 29,78,709, as per the health ministry update on Wednesday morning.

The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,79,97,267 whereas the death toll has soared up to 2,01,187 deaths. A total of 1,48,17,371 people have recovered so far from the disease. (ANI)