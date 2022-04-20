Akshay Kumar to launch 'pocket friendly' clothing line

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar will soon be launching his own clothing range on an online home shopping TV channel he co-owns with Raj Kundra. The "Namastey London" actor took to social networking website Facebook, micro-blogging website Twitter and photo-sharing website Instagram to announce the new line among his fans and followers. "I'll soon be launching my very own clothes line on Best Deal TV and wanted to make the range as affordable as possible," the actor wrote alongside a photograph of himself and some clothes from his range. The range seems affordable too."So would you'll be willing to pay Rs. 999 for a t-shirt like this? Reply with a yes or no, any other feedback welcome," Akshay wrote. With his clothing line, Akshay has joined the likes of other tinsel town celebrities including Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, who have ventured into adding their creative inputs to fashion collections.