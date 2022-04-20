Akshay Kumar shares video of first sunrise of 2021

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday tweeted a video of the first sunrise of 2021 for fans and followers on social media.

In the video, the actor chants the Gayatri Mantra as he captures the rising sun.

"Here's the first sunrise of 2021, in case you missed it. Praying for everyone's success and happiness, wishing for a great year ahead! Happy New Year everyone," tweeted Akshay Kumar.

On the work front, Akshay has just wrapped up shooting the Delhi and Agra schedule of his upcoming film Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film which narrates a cross-cultural love story also stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur.

Akshay has also finished shooting for his upcoming spy thriller Bell Bottom, and is working on the period drama, Prithviraj.

The actor's next release is Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He plays a cop battling terrorism in the film co-starring Katrina Kaif.

--IANS








