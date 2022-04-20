Akshay Kumar meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the city and discussed his upcoming film Ram Setu, according to sources.

The Laxmii actor met the UP CM for dinner at Trident Hotel.

Ram Setu, to be directed by Abhishek Sharma, aims to chronicle the story of the Ram Setu bridge.

Bollywood producer Rahul Mittra had earlier told PTI that Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to meet a delegation of Bollywood filmmakers on Wednesday to discuss the future of the proposed film city in Uttar Pradesh.

In September, the UP CM had unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Noida and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to the state for filmmaking.

Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Rajkumar Santoshi, Sudhir Mishra, Ramesh Sippy, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Umesh Shukla, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur are part of the delegation invited for the meeting.

—PTI



