Akshay Kumar is most disciplined star in Bollywood: Anang Desai

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anang Desai finds Akshay Kumar the most disciplined star in Bollywood, lauding his sense of punctuality and professionalism.

Desai, who became a household name playing Tulsidas Parekh in "Khichdi", shared the screen with Akshay in "Rustom" and "Ek Rishtaa: The Bond Of Love".

"Akshay Kumar is the most disciplined star in Bollywood. He was always punctual on the sets and would help complete the film on time and this was one of Akshay's most valuable trait. Also, he has a keen sense of professionalism and discipline, something which he carries with obvious pride even today despite his huge box office success," said Desai.

"I really enjoyed working with him as his energy on the set was infectious. He is full of life and leaves everyone in splits with his amazing sense of humour all the time. I feel that he is the extremely well-organised and the most fit actor in today's time," he added.

Desai is currently seen in the Sony Entertainment Television show "Mere Sai" where he essays the character of Gajanan. —IANS