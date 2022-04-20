Akshay Kumar Appointed Brand Ambassador For Swachh Bharat Mission In U'khand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador of the Swachh Bharat Mission in the state.

On completion of his six months in office today, the chief minister said, "Kumar has happily agreed to become our brand ambassador for the states Swachchata Abhiyan. "He said he was proud to be the brand ambassador of such a campaign for a state where chardham is located," Rawat told reporters quoting the Bollywood actor.

Akshay was also appointed as the brand ambassador for the cleanliness campaign in Uttar Pradesh last month and his film "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" was made tax free in the state. The movie stresses on the importance of building toilets and ending open defecation in the country.

When asked whether Akshay will also not turn up, like previous brand ambassadors appointed by the state government, the Chief Minister replied in the negative.

"I can assure you that he will definitely come. However, it will not be possible for him to come by October 2. After all, we also need time to make necessary arrangements for his visit," he said in reply to a question. PTI