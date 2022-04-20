Akshay Kumar Appointed Brand Ambassador For Swachh Bharat

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador of the Swachh Bharat Mission in the state and also made his upcoming film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, tax free.

The movie stresses on the importance of building toilets and ending open defecation in the country.

"The message which has been given through the film is an inspiration for all. The film will give a new sensitivity to the society and help remove the ills," Adityanath said during a programme attended by the film's lead stars Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in Lucknow.

Besides picking up the broom, the Chief Minister and the cast of the film also administered the oath of cleanliness to children and others present at the event.

"Everyone needs to do 'shramdan' [ social service] for 100 hours in a year and two hours a week," the CM said, adding that the dream of a healthy society can be realised only by adopting cleanliness and it is everyone's social responsibility to promote it.

"The state government is working with complete sincerity on the Swachh Bharat Mission and by October 2, 2018, the state will be made open defecation free," he added.