Akshay Kumar's `Brothers' trailer coming soon!

New Delhi: Bollywood hunks, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshay Kumar�s upcoming movie �Brothers� has been doing rounds in the media ever since the first look was out. The movie which also stars Jackie Shroff is set to release on August 14 ,according to reports. A senior trade analyst took to Twitter to announce the trailer's release date of 'Brothers' trailer. He posted: ''trailer of the much-awaited #Brothers will be launched on 10 June. Stars Akshay Kumar-Siddharth Malhotra. Karan Malhotra directs.'' `Brothers` is the official remake of the Hollywood movie 'Warriors' starring Akshay, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The movie has been produced by by Dharma productions, and is directed by Karan Malhotra.