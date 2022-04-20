Akshay Kumar's 'Gabbar' renamed as ' Gabbar Is Back'!

New Delhi: Action hero Akshay Kumar's films have always striked the right note with audiences. Akki's next, earlier titled as 'Gabbar' has now gone for a name change. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production 'Gabbar' will now be called 'Gabbar Is Back', reports suggest. With many names doing the rounds, finally 'Gabbar Is Back' has been decided, reportedly. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shruti Haasan besides Akshay Kumar in the lead, and has been helmed by directed Krish. The film happens to be a remake of Tamil hit 'Ramanaa' which was released in 2002. 'Gabbar Is Back; is slated to hit the theatres on May 1, 2015.