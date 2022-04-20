    Menu
    Akshay gifts onion earrings to wife Twinkle

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Authour-producer Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her wit and humour, recently took a dig at the rising prices of onions in India.

    Twinkle on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a picture of onion earrings, which her husband Akshay Kumar gave her.

    "My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ''They were showing this to Kareena, I don''t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.''

    "Sometimes it''s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward," she captioned the image.

    The hilarious post has garnerd a lot of comments from social media users.

    One user commented: "Hahaha epic."

    Another one wrote: "Very soon you will filnd them at jewellery shops rather than vegetable market."

    --IANS

