Akshay gifts onion earrings to wife Twinkle

Mumbai: Authour-producer Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her wit and humour, recently took a dig at the rising prices of onions in India.
Twinkle on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a picture of onion earrings, which her husband Akshay Kumar gave her.
"My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ''They were showing this to Kareena, I don''t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.''
"Sometimes it''s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward," she captioned the image.
The hilarious post has garnerd a lot of comments from social media users.
One user commented: "Hahaha epic."
Another one wrote: "Very soon you will filnd them at jewellery shops rather than vegetable market."
