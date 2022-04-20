Akshara Haasan to join Ajith Kumar's next film

Sofia: Akshara Haasan, who plays an important role in Ajith Kumar-starrer yet-untitled upcoming Tamil spy thriller, will soon join the film's crew in Bulgaria. "En route Bulgaria," Akshara posted on her Twitter page on Monday.





She shares screen space with Ajith in the film, which marks her Tamil acting debut. Being directed by Siva, the makers are currently shooting over a month-long schedule in Bulgaria. "Apart from Bulgaria, they will also be shooting in some exotic locations across Europe. They are currently shooting some important action sequences," a source from the film's unit told IANS.





Also starring Kajal Aggarwal and Vivek Oberoi, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by Satya Jyothi Films.

IANS