Akriti Singh wraps up directorial debut film 'Toofaan Mail'

Mumbai: Actress Akriti Singh has wrapped up her directorial debut film, Toofaan Mail. The shoot was completed in February, but post-production got delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown.

"We crowdfunded the film in October. The crowdfunding campaign was scheduled for 45 days, but we got the required funds in just 40 days and got more than the pledged amount. The response was overwhelming," said Akriti.

"For actors to write their own text and to make something absolutely from scratch is thrilling. Lena Dunham, Phoebe Waller-Bridge did it, amazingly. I am thrilled about this new approach to filmmaking. I aspire to make many films after this. I have already written the second film that we might shoot in March. I am also working on the script of my third film," she added.

Akriti has not just directed the film, but has also written, edited and starred in it.

The independent film, also starring Surya Rao and Arshad Mumtaz is based on a true incident from the 1970s, where a woman arrived at the New Delhi railway station claiming to be the Begum of Oudh, seeking to meet Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The film is expected to release in 2021.

