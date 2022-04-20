�Akira� came at the right time in my career: Sonakshi

The 29-year-old actor said she was overwhelmed that she got a chance to become the 'Ghajini' helmer�s first leading lady. Sonakshi Sinha will be seen packing punches and doing hardcore action sequences in her upcoming Akira and the actor said the film had come at the right time in her career as she wanted to push her limits as a performer. The action-thriller is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, known for his commercial potboilers starring leading actors. The 29-year-old actor said she was overwhelmed that she got a chance to become the Ghajini helmer�s first leading lady as he has never made a film with a female protagonist before. �Akira pushed me in lot of ways that I have not been pushed before. It has been very challenging and it has been a fantastic experience. I�m really happy that it came to me at this point of time in my life and career when I was looking to do something like that,� Sonakshi told PTI in an interview. The actor also said Murugadoss thought she would fit the role of Akira Sharma during the making of 2014 Akshay Kumar starrer Holiday. �With Holiday, I got a chance to work with Murugadoss sir, who saw the spark in me to cast me in Akira.He is the man who has worked with one of the top action stars of our country. He has never made a film with female protagonist before. He approached me for that and I felt really honoured.� �It has a lot of shades and it was very challenging for me to portray such a character," she said. When asked if she was only interested in playing women-oriented films now, Sonakshi said it was only by chance that she got such roles. �It is happening by chance that I�m doing Akira and then Noor. The audience is opening up to these kinds of films. They like to see something different. I only look at how good the character is and how badly I want to play. So, for me these are really good roles and that is why I have taken them up.� Sonakshi�s last release was Tevar which hit theatres in early 2015. The actor said she may have been absent from the big screen since then but she had been shooting back-to-back films. �I was shooting. I was working for Akira because the shoot went on for a while. Then I started Force 2and then Noor happened.� In Force 2, Sonakshi said she will be seen doing action sequences as well but adds that it is quite different from Akira. �There is action in Force 2 as well but it is very different from �Akira.� It is much (sic) stylised and sleek. In this film, it is very raw and (there is) hand-to-hand combat. It�s quite different and interesting.� Sonakshi was also excited about Noor and said she plays a happy-go-lucky and relatable girl in the film. �My character in Noor is wonderful. It is something that every girl and even boys might be able to relate to because the way she is. It�s a story of a girl going through life and it�s a very happy-go-lucky character.� Akira will hit theatres this Friday. It also stars Konkana Sen Sharma, Anurag Kashyap and Amit Sadh.