Akhilesh Yadav Worst Performing MP From UP: BJP Leader

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday said with 36 per cent attendance and zero questions, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is the "worst" performing MP from the state.

In a tweet in Hindi, the BJP leader asked which MP from Uttar Pradesh had the most disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha.

Replying to his question, he said, "With 36 per cent attendance and zero questions, Akhilesh Yadav ji remained the worst performing MP from Uttar Pradesh." Later, in a statement issued from the BJP headquarters, Singh said people who have always indulged in corruption and even opposed the construction of Ram temple, how can they have faith in the government that is building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier in the day, referring to the news of alleged scam in purchase of land in Ayodhya, Yadav had demanded a fair investigation and resignation of all the members of the trust.

The SP president had claimed that his party will form the next government with an overwhelming majority in the coming Assembly polls.

Responding to Yadav''s remarks, Singh said, "People who fired bullets at Ram devotees and did not go to Ramnagari Ayodhya due to fear of appeasement are talking about faith and loyalty." The state BJP chief also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Ayodhya land deal. The Congress has alleged that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had purchased a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore. "It is also ridiculous that the Congress''s yuvraj is speaking out now but when his government was in power at the Centre, his ministers were giving affidavits in the Supreme Court that the temple should not be built. They asked for the evidence of the existence of Lord Ram," Singh said. "But whether it is Akhilesh ji or Rahul ji, they should not forget that there is now a government of Ram devotees, both at the Centre and in the state, and there will be no hindrance in the work of Lord Ram," he added. —PTI