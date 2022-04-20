Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Centre's Decision To Provide Free Vaccines To States

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday welcomed the Centre''s decision to provide free vaccines to states for all above 18 years starting June 21, and asked people to get themselves vaccinated,

Taking a swipe at Yadav for his remarks, UP BJP media co-convenor Navin Srivastava said it is "better late than never".

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "Seeing the public outrage, the government instead of politicising the corona vaccine announced that it would give the vaccines doses. We were against the BJP''s vaccine but welcome the vaccine of Government of India. I will also get vaccinated. I appeal to those who could not get vaccinated for the lack of vaccines to do so.". In an address to the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the central government will provide free vaccines to states for all above 18 years starting June 21.

When the coronavirus vaccine was launched in January, Yadav had sought to know from the government how the drive will be conducted and when the poor will get the shot free of cost. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had said he has faith in doctors of the country but not the government.

Reacting to his fresh remarks, Srivastava said,"Seeing the public outrage, will get the vaccine administered, which has become the vaccine of India from BJP''s vaccine. Better late than never".

Yadav had earlier triggered a controversy by saying he will not get himself injected with a "BJP vaccine" against coronavirus.

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav had got himself vaccinated at a private hospital here on Monday.

The BJP''s Uttar Pradesh unit had described it as a "good message", and said SP workers and its president should take inspiration from him. —PTI