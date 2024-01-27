Akhilesh Yadav Signals Promising Start to Alliance with Congress, Secures 11 LS Seats in UP

Samajwadi Party-Congress Alliance Triumphs with 11 Strong Seats in UP; Akhilesh Yadav Envisions Historic Change with 'INDIA' Team and 'PDA' Strategy. Bihar's Political Landscape Shifting Amid Speculations of Nitish Kumar's Potential Return to NDA.

Lucknow: In a development for the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav expressed his satisfaction with their collaboration. He highlighted their success in securing 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state. As Uttar Pradesh contributes 80 members to the Lower House of Parliament this early alliance achievement sets a tone for the upcoming elections scheduled for April May.





Yadav conveyed his optimism through a Hindi post on 'X' stating, "Our friendly alliance with the Congress is off to a start with 11 strong seats. This momentum will continue with our winning formula. The 'INDIA' team and 'PDA' strategy will make history."

The current political landscape is dynamic. There are indications suggesting a potential shift in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars alliance preferences. There is speculation surrounding the possibility of Kumar, who was previously aligned with RJD in 2022 considering a return to the BJP led NDA. His initial move away from BJP resulted in the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA, which aimed to challenge the ruling party on a level.





If Kumar decides to realign with NDA it could have implications, for the unity of the opposition front.



The collaborative efforts in INDIA that have brought unity may experience a setback resulting in a change in the political landscape leading up, to the elections.

