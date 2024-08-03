Akhilesh Yadav presses for DNA test in Ayodhya gang-rape case, BSP supremo Mayawati hits back

The Ayodhya administration demolishes the bakery of the main accused, SP leader Moeed Khan.

Lucknow (UP): Echoing the demand of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad to conduct a DNA test in the case of the gang rape of a minor girl, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday that DNA tests should be done on the rape accused to deliver justice to the victim.

In a post on X, Akhilesh said, "In the case of misdeeds, the way for justice should be found by getting DNA tests done on those who are accused, and not by merely making allegations and doing politics. Whoever is guilty should be given full punishment according to the law, but if the allegations are proven false after the DNA test, then the government officials involved should also not be spared. This is the demand for justice."

The Ayodhya administration demolished the bakery of SP leader Moeed Khan, the main accused in the gang rape of a minor girl today.

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati slammed the Samajwadi Party over the DNA test demand and asked how many DNA tests were done during their tenure.

"The strict action being taken by the UP government against the accused in the Ayodhya gangrape case is justified, but what should be understood by SP saying that the DNA test of the accused should be done. Whereas SP should also tell how many DNA tests have been done against such accused in their government," she said on X.

"Also, amidst the growing concerns about crime control and law and order in UP, especially about women's safety and harassment, the incidents in Ayodhya and Lucknow, etc. are extremely sad and worrying. It would be better if the government took strict steps to prevent these by rising above caste, community and politics," Mayawati added.

Reacting to the incident, Faizabad (Ayodhya) MP Awadhesh Prasad said that all the people involved in the case should be investigated and the truth should come out.

"As far as this incident is concerned, it is very painful and shameful. All the people involved in this incident should be investigated, the truth should be found out and whoever is guilty action should be taken with full force against them. And as far as the victim is concerned, our party completely stands with the victim. It is unfortunate that the Bharatiya Janata Party is doing politics on this. I humbly request such people that this is not a moment for politics," he said.

"Innocents should not be framed and DNA tests should be conducted. She (the victim) should be helped financially as well," the Samajwadi Party MP added.

—ANI