Akhilesh Yadav Leaving No Stone Unturned To Win Ghosi Bypoll

Lucknow: The upcoming Lok Sabha by-election in Ghosi has turned out to be a prestige battle for the Samajwadi Party (SP) and party chief Akhilesh Yadav has thrown all his effort into winning this seat.

Earlier on August 29, Akhilesh Yadav addressed thousands of people in a public meeting at Ghosi where he targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government and its Ghosi candidate Dara Singh Chauhan for defecting from SP to the BJP. Akhilesh Yadav seems so focused about this bypoll that in recent media interactions he dodged questions apart from the Ghosi bypoll which clearly shows how much the Samajwadi party is concentrated on winning this election.

Talking about the efforts being put in by the Samajwadi party in this by-election, party senior leaders Shivpal Singh Yadav, Ramgopal and other senior leaders of the Samajwadi party are continuously camping in Ghosi, Mau to campaign for SP candidate Sudhakar Singh. Today before leaving for the Mumbai INDIA block meeting, Akhilesh Yadav told media persons, "The people of Ghosi have made up their minds and the BJP will face defeat in the byelection. This is visible on the faces of BJP leaders who visit Ghosi. They see that they will not get votes in the election and the people of Ghosi will bring change."

Earlier, speaking about the Samajwadi Party and his efforts in this by-election, Akhilesh Yadav told the media persons, "Now when I have come for a public rally at Ghosi BJP has a problem with it and when I didn't go for a campaign then they had a problem with that too. So, it is clearly visible that they are losing the elections that is why leaders of BJP and its ministers are making such vague statements."

On the other hand, BJP has mocked the efforts of Akhilesh Yadav. Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Akhilesh Yadav didn't visit Azamgarh for his brother's election campaign but now he is visiting Ghosi assembly for election campaign because Akhilesh Yadav understands the power of the BJP and didn't want any loose end."

"Hence I request the people of the Ghosi assembly to give a befitting reply to SP as they have given to the SP candidate in the 2014 election. The Samajwadi party is in ICU and people are not going to give them any oxygen," he added.

Keshav Prasad Maurya also attacked Akhilesh Yadav over the remark by SP spokesperson Juhie Singh who batted for Akhilesh Yadav as a deserving prime ministerial candidate.

"He is not going to be CM anymore how one can imagine him as a PM? It's just like Mungeri Lal ke hasseen sapne," Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be addressing a public rally in the Ghosi assembly on September 2 where a huge crowd and show of strength are expected.

The bypoll for the Ghosi seat will be held on September 5 and the counting of the votes will be held on September 8. —ANI