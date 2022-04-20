Akhilesh Yadav Leaves For Rampur To Protest In Support Of Azam Khan

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav left for Rampur on Friday morning to protest in support of party leader Mohammad Azam Khan who is facing charges of land grabbing, power theft among others.

Mr Yadav left by road this morning at around 1030 hrs, party sources said. He will first go to Bareilly and then will reach Rampur on a three-day visit.

Earlier, he was scheduled to visit Rampur on September 8, which was cancelled in the wake of Muharram and Ganesh Utsav. Mr Yadav had alleged that the Yogi government had stopped him from going to Rampur, forcing him to cancel his visit. During the three-day visit, he will stay at the Humsafar resort owned by Azam Khan though the authorities preferred the PWD guest house instead. The former CM's Rampur visit is a move to express his solidarity with party MP from Rampur Azam Khan. As many as 81 cases have been lodged against Khan and his family members by the district administration on charges of land grabbing, power theft and many other issues. A few days back, Mulayam Singh had held a press conference in Lucknow and asked the party workers to agitate in support of Azam Khan. After this, Akhilesh fixed his programme of meeting Azam Khan's family. UNI