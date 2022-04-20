Akhilesh Yadav Launches Scathing Attack At Congress

Korba (Chhattisgarh): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack at his former alliance partner- the Congress, as he held the party responsible for siphoning off public money, adding that their acts have been similar to the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was addressing a public rally at Korba in the poll plunged Chhattisgarh on Thursday. The young leader targeted both BJP and the Congress at one go as he raked up the issue of Demonetisation.

"Money was deposited in banks during demonetization. Who ran away with it after it was deposited in banks? So many people fled outside India. Both BJP and Congress are involved. There is no difference between the two," said Yadav. He alleged that Congress, during their rule, had also provided money to bank loan defaulters who later fled India.

Yadav's remarks cast a shadow on the Congress's plans to form a grand-alliance in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Recently, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati had also criticised Congress alleging that the party is trying to wipe out BSP by giving it a handful of seats in major states where they were in talks for an alliance. On October 3, she had announced that BSP will contest the upcoming Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly polls on its own.

Yadav also took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his latest remarks on ongoing Ayodhya dispute.

On November 14, Chief Minister Yogi, while campaigning in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, stated, "Congress party is the biggest obstacle in construction of Lord Rama's Temple" and added, "Those who do not believe in Lord Ram do not belong to anyone."

Responding to Yogi's remarks, Yadav said: "People who are not working for the development of tribals, poor, women and backward classes do not belong to anyone. One of the tallest leaders of the BJP has claimed that after its 15 years rule in Chhattisgarh, the per capita income has increased to Rs 90,000 from Rs 13,000. If BJP's motto is sustainable development for all then why have the downtrodden not been uplifted."

He also assured people, that, if voted to power Samajwadi Party will waive off farmers' loans in no time. "If voted to power we will form a cabinet within an hour. Not only that, but we will also waive-off the loans of farmers within few hours after coming to powers," he said.

The first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh comprising of 18 seats, distributed in eight Naxal-affected districts, was held on November 12. Polling for the remaining 72 seats is scheduled for November 20, and the counting of votes will take place on December 11. A total of 1,291 candidates are in the fray for the elections. In 2013 assembly elections, the BJP bagged 49 seats, Congress got 39, Bahujan Samajwadi Party and an Independent candidate got one seat each in the 90-member assembly.(ANI)