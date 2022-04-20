Akhilesh Yadav launches fresh attack on BJP

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP, alleging that false cases are being registered against various leaders as a result of the saffron party's "violent political thought".

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has been attacking the BJP government at the Centre and in the state over the law and order issue and other matters.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "Today, the way in which the Constitution is attacked, false cases registered against leaders, and physical assaults taking place after raids by probe agencies, are all an adverse result of BJP's violent political thought."

He also said, "Those who level allegations on others of running a syndicate, are in fact themselves running a 'sanghicate'."

Yadav had on Saturday said that Yogi Adityanath had got the chief minister's post by chance.

—IANS