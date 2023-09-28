Akhilesh Yadav lashes out at MP Government, calls out injustice to women in state

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Samajwadi party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has taken on the 'double engine' Government of Madhya Pradesh. The SP supremo lashed out at the state government and criticized the condition of women in the state. He expressed happiness, calling Congress's support for the caste census a big change.

In an address to the media, SP Chief said that "exploitation of women, injustice to girls, discrimination with the tribes and dalit women has become a major concern in the state of Madhya Pradesh"

He also said that if SP gets a chance, it will give Rs 6,000 per month to women in Madhya Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav further said that his next step would be to explain caste census to the people. He also expressed pleasure over Congress' support for caste census.

"I am glad that Congress also came in the path of PDA and started supporting caste census, what could be a bigger success than this", he added.

Earlier speaking at a rally in Rewa on Wednesday Akhilesh Yadav announced that the SP would give 20 percent of tickets to women in the assembly election.

“We want to tell the women that if any women or any women office-bearers of the organisation who have worked in the field, then the Samajwadi Party will give them a chance by giving tickets to 20 per cent to women,” Yadav said.

"BJP is promoting Mahila Shakti Vandan women reservation. I want to ask BJP,what percentage of women were given tickets for the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh. Why is BJP not giving tickets to 33 per cent women in the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh and other states?" he added

The SP leader also sought to differentiate between the state and national elections by saying that SP was firmly with the India alliance.

"I accept that we are part of the INDIA alliance, SP is a part of the alliance but SP also has it own fight in states" the former UP CM said.

The Samajwadi Party chief has already kick started his campaign in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. The Party has already declared its candidates for six seats in MP.

—ANI