Akhilesh Yadav Humiliated Me Like No One, Alleges Mulayam Singh Yadav

Lucknow: Differences between Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav came to the fore again on Saturday when the Yadav chieftain slammed his son for showing disrespect towards him and uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav.

Quoting a statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kannauj during the state assembly elections that how can a man who has insulted his father be loyal to the people of the state, Mulayam endorsed Modi's views on the issue and said "Ye sahi hai ki jo baap ka nahin hua, wo kisi ka nahin ho sakta".

In Mainpuri to inaugurate a hotel, the former Union Defence Minister claimed that Modi's statement had affected the voters and led to the drubbing of the Samajwadi Party at the hustings.

The veteran politician also pointed out that never in the history of the country had anyone named his son the Chief Minister despite being active in political life, like he had done. "While the people voted for me as the Chief Minister in 2012 I chose to make Akhilesh the Chief Minister, but he humiliated me thereafter" he rued. "I have never been insulted so much ever in my life," he lamented.

"But I did not say anything to anyone as my own blood was out against me," the three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added. He said it was a tragedy that his son had joined hands with the Congress, a party which led "murderous attacks" on him not once but thrice.

Akhilesh Yadav had "overthrown" his father as national president of the party in a political coup of sorts on January 1, after a bitter battle of power and supremacy in the party.

Akhilesh Yadav had also expelled Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh and sacked his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav as the state unit president.

Mulayam Singh had not campaigned for party candidates in the state assembly polls and only addressed rallies for his brother Shivpal in Jaswantnagar and daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav in Lucknow.