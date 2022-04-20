Akhilesh Yadav Government Ignored 40 Intelligence Reports About Firearms Inside Jawahar Bagh?

Mathura: Did Akhilesh Yadav government know of presence of a large number of licensed and unlicensed firearms inside Mathura's Jawahar Bagh? In a major revelation, it has come to light that Akhilesh Yadav-led UP government's ignorance led to the Mathura violence. Uttar Pradesh government disregarded 40 intelligence reports indicating presence of a large number of licensed and unlicensed firearms inside Jawahar Bagh. Also, the UP government did not provide adequate reinforcements sought by the district administration, according to a report in TOI. The reports sent to the administration in the past few months had confirmed that the activists of Swadheen Bharat Subhash Sena (SBSS) were heavily armed, claims the report. Even, clips of short films showing SBSS activists undergoing combat and arms training were also shared with the officials, the report added. The death toll from Thursday's clashes between encroachers and police at Jawahar Bagh has risen to 29 with two more persons succumbing to injuries. Rajnath dares UP govt to recommend CBI probe Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday had dared the Uttar Pradesh government to recommend a CBI probe into the Mathura incident.