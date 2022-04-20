Akhilesh Yadav Files Nomination From Azamgarh LS Seat

Azamgarh: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

Akhilesh , former UP Chief minister, was accompanied by BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra at the collectorate while filing his nomination papers. After the nominations, the alliance leaders held a rally at Bithauli where they slammed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the problems people are facing particularly unemployment of youths. The polling in Azamgarh is slated in phase-6 on May 12 and filing of nominations had commenced on April 16.

For the third time, Akhilesh had changed his constituency left by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav after Kannauj and Ferozabad.

This time the sitting Azamgarh MP Mulayam Singh Yadav has shifted to his traditional family seat of Mainpuri.In 2014 Mulayam won by over 1.60 lakh votes defeating BJP's Ramakant Yadav, who in this election has joined the Congress and was contesting from Bhadoi seat. Akhilesh is pitted in a direct contest with Bhojouri actor and BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Niruaha. Congress had announced not to field any candidate from the seat. Earlier , Akhilesh was ready to contest from his wife Dimple's Kannauj seat but later after a rethought, he decided to field Dimple from Kannauj and took the seat of his father to contest this time. UNI