Akhilesh Yadav Demands Probe By Supreme Court Judge Into Gorakhpur Deaths

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the deaths of more than 70 children in Gorakhpur and demanded a probe by a Supreme Court judge into the tragedy.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly using the CBI to corner political opponents, the former Chief Minister said since the ruling party was very fond of the agency it would not be bad idea if a CBI probe was ordered into the Gorakhpur tragedy as well.

"The BJP has all investigative agencies at its disposal and it can order a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Gorakhpur tragedy," he told the media here.

Over 70 children have died due to encephalitis and a reported shortage of oxygen supply at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur.

The SP leader also accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of misusing the state police to take on political opposition and said the force was being misused to remove panchayat heads and block chiefs in Uttar Pradesh.

He also took a potshot at the Chief Minister over sporting a headgear similar to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day, saying: "Some people think they can wear a similar 'safa', but they cannot work likewise." He criticised the Chief Minister for talking of Eid and Janmashtmi rather than other important issues. He was referring to Yogi Adityanath's statement that since "namaaz" was allowed on the streets what was the harm in celebrating Janmashtmi in police stations in Uttar Pradesh.

Questioning Yogi Adityanath's claim that police stations in Uttar Pradesh in the past were not allowed to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, the Samajwadi Party leader said: "The Chief Minister should validate what he said."

He also made light of BJP President Amit Shah's target of winning 360 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, saying: "If it were the case, we will have to wind up and leave the state, or may be even the country."

"He seems to be leaving nothing for us in the opposition" the former Chief Minister said, adding that people had now seen through the BJP's false promises and hollow talk and will not be swayed by these in future.