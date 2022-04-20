Akhilesh Yadav Defers Rampur Visit By 3 Days

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday deferred his Rampur visit by three days after the Uttar Pradesh government imposed Section 144 in the district.

"I have decided to defer my visit to Rampur and Bareilly by three days and will now reach on September 13 as owing to Muharram and Ganesh Utsav, the district authorities have shown their reservation on my visit" said Mr Yadav.

However, his proposed visit too could be derailed with Rampur district magistrate A K Singh has clearly saying on Monday that Mr Yadav will not be permitted in future too. Addressing a press conference here today, the SP president said on the request for circuit house and other security measures for his visit, the Rampur district authorities said that due to Muharram and Ganesh Utsav, they would not be able to make suitable arrangement for the visit besides section 144 of the CrPC is also promulgated in the district.

"The authorities have also said that the SP president would be housed in a hotel in Rampur rather than providing him two suites in the circuit house due to huge crowd that could attract the visit of the leader," he said.

"Now I will visit Rampur and Bareilly on September 13 and 14. In Rampur I will meet party MLA Abdullahah and other leaders while in Bareilly will go to the residence of our senior leader Siaram Sagar," he announced.

"Since there is Muharram and 'Ganesh Visarjan' I am delaying my program by 3 days. I will send my next program of Rampur on September 13 and 14 to the district administration and I will also give a detail of my movement," he said.

Raking up the issue of criminal cases lodged against Rampur SP MP Mohammad Azam Khan, SP president said, "It is unfortunate that the district authority was working vindictively against our leader and it is surprising, that the cases against Azam has surpassed what the police had filed against party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav."

He further alleged that the Rampur authorities are putting pressure on the people to lodge complaint against the SP leader on the directive of their political masters.

Days after SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav called for a state-wide stir over state government targeting Rampur MP Azam Khan, party president Akhilesh Yadav had decided to visit the lawmaker's constituency on Monday.

Meanwhile, Rampur District Magistrate A K Singh, said, "No permission has been sought from SP president on his visit to Rampur. Not more than 50 people can gather around Gandhi Samadhi. It is not viable. Section 144 is enforced here due to which we have cancelled many permissions. Same will be applicable to Akhilesh Yadav too."

On the other hand Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee minority cell vice president and in-charge of the Bareilly zone Faisal Khan Lala, has shot off a letter to state governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging that the Yadav's visit to Rampur is a conspiracy and part of Azam Khan's politics, which is entirely communal.

Lala further wrote that the party chief's arrival in Rampur may hamper peace and brotherhood in the town, demanding that he is stopped from reaching there.

On September 3, Mulayam Singh Yadav, while addressing a press conference in Lucknow, said that the government was unnecessarily targeting Khan adding, "He has always fought for the poor people and is a national level leader now. Azam is one man who cannot take anyone's single penny."

Azam Khan is charged with as many as over 80 cases of allegedly grabbing land from poor farmers for building the Mohammed Ali Jauhar University and other violation. Moreover, investigation in a case of book theft has found hundreds of books stolen from a 250-year-old madrasa at the university. UNI