Akhilesh Yadav Declines Jan 22 Invitation to Ayodhya's Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Plans Family Visit Later

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, Akhilesh Yadav, has opted not to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, becoming another in the list of Opposition leaders rejecting the temple invite. In a letter addressed to Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Akhilesh expressed gratitude for the invitation and extended congratulations on the successful completion of the ceremony. Despite declining the initial invitation, Akhilesh stated that he intends to visit Ayodhya with his family after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.



The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled for January 22, has already faced refusals from other prominent Opposition figures, including CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and key Congress leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.



Earlier this month, Akhilesh emphasized the Samajwadi Party's belief in tradition and Sanatana, stating, "Can anyone ever be invited to God's abode? We visit temples impulsively, where there is an inner calling and an urge deep down." He reiterated this sentiment on the occasion of Vivekananda's birth anniversary, emphasizing the party's commitment to tolerance and Bhimrao Ambedkar's teachings.



Opposition parties within the INDIA bloc have accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of exploiting the Ram Temple for political gains in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Congress leader Pawan Khera raised questions about the religious nature of the event and criticized the BJP's choice of date, insinuating political motives behind the ceremony.



On the other hand, the BJP has accused the Congress of hurting religious sentiments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to preside over the 'Pran Pratistha' and the ceremonial opening of the grand Ram Temple on January 22. Vedic rituals for the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony will commence on January 16, a week before the main event. Ayodhya will observe Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22, featuring a 1008 Hundi Mahayagya to feed thousands of devotees. The Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust is making arrangements for 10,000-15,000 people to attend the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

