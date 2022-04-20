Akhilesh Yadav Confident Of Retaining Power In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday asserted that he will script history by retaining power on his development plank and took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over note ban, saying those who put the people to hardships could be running away from polls.

"Everyone is waiting for the poll dates and if there is anyone who is waiting the most for elections, it is me... I am ready for elections ever since I flagged off the Lucknow metro (trial run)," he said while addressing the police officials at Indian Police Services (IPS ) week.

"Though people say that governments are never repeated in Uttar Pradesh, ever since I have started working, I have been making history in all spheres and I'm confident that it will be made this time and I will be sitting along with you all once again, formulating future strategies," Yadav said.

In an apparent reference to the centre's demonetisation move and the problems faced by people after it, the chief minister said, "those who have put the people to hardships could be running away from elections" and that he had been forced to act against police officials who had to bear the brunt for the wrongs of others. Yadav had suspended the concerned superintendent of police (SP) and station house officer (SHO) after a video clip showing a policeman baton charging people standing in queue outside a bank in Fatehpur district went viral on social media.

Talking about the incident he said, "I had told the director general of police (DGP) to prepare the force so that they do not have to resort to lathicharge on people standing in the queues as the anger aimed at others could be redirected towards us".

Speculations are rife that election dates will be announced soon with the Election Commission (EC) asking the governments in five poll bound states to consult it before announcing examination dates in their respective states. The EC asked the UP government to reschedule next year's state board examination dates in consultation with it so as to ensure that it does not clash with the Assembly polls which are due early next year.

Stressing that he wants the upcoming elections to be free and fair as he is himself "fair", Yadav said he will, however, see how fair others are. "It has to be seen whether the DGP stays or is removed as it is often seen that the first attack is on the senior most police official (appointed by the government in office)..", he said. "Political parties will resort to every trick..it is a mela of democracy and people will have to decide ..there are many boundaries of castes and religion but they can all be broken through development," the chief minister said.

Yadav said that Samajwadi Party (SP) has adopted the path of development and the metro service in Lucknow has been started for the benefit of people. "...people are today talking about digital India but in the real sense we have encouraged digital, technology has been used the most by us and perhaps that is why we have often been criticised," he said.

"All departments have done good work and I want that the works of police department are also seen. Police has the maximum responsibility, when all political parties fail on all fronts they said law and order is bad, I feel that they are not commenting on me but on the police," Yadav said.