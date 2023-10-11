Akhilesh Yadav claims he was prevented from garlanding Narayan's bust, warns of total revolution 2.0

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Condemning the locking of gates at Jayaprakash Narayan Interpretation Centre (JPNIC) to allegedly prevent him from garlanding the bust of Jayprakash Narayan, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav warned of calling a "complete revolution" like the social reformer, on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

"Will we have to call for a complete revolution like Jayaprakash Narayan-ji even for garlanding his bust? If that is acceptable to the BJP then so be it," Yadav said in a post on social media platform 'X'.

Questioning his being stopped and allegedly prevented from garlanding Narayan's bust at JPNIC, the Samajwadi Party chief said, "On the birth anniversary of the great socialist thinker and strong advocate for social justice, Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan-ji, is the path of JPNIC being blocked by putting up these tin sheets to stop the SP from garlanding his bust?" the SP chief posted in Hindi on X.



Accusing the BJP government in the state of corruption, unemployment and inflation, Yadav said, "The truth is that BJP is afraid of a repeat of Narayan-ji's movement against corruption, unemployment and inflation. Under the BJP, corruption, unemployment and inflation have been many times more than what had led to the JP movement."

Akhilesh Yadav also posted a short video of the gates of JPNIC, showing tin barricades at the gate to allegedly prevent him from paying tributes to the great socialist leader on his birth anniversary.



Moreover, the Lucknow Development Authority cited security reasons for locking up the gates of the JPNIC, putting up tin barricades and deploying heavy security forces.

Narayan formed the first non-Congress government in the country by uniting the entire Opposition against the alleged corrupt and unjust rule of the Congress during the Emergency.

He is remembered for leading a rainbow coalition of Opposition parties in the mid-1970s against then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, calling for 'Sampoorna Kranti' (total revolution).

—ANI