Akhilesh Yadav Acting Like A Frustrated Person: Sidharth Nath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh today said that the Samajwadi Party president after been rejected by the people of the state in recent elections, was now behaving like a 'frustrated' person. Attacking on Akhilesh Yadav's comment, in which the SP president alleged that the mediapersons had turned saffron, the Health Minister said that Mr Yadav can charge media persons in any way." Yesterday, Akhilesh had charged a TV journalist who was wearing a 'saffron shirt' as a BJP patronizer and supporter. While addressing the mediaperson, Mr Singh said that such an act by the former CM shows his frustration after people rejected him in the elections. "Akhilesh should have a patience before commenting against the BJP government as its been just 30 days since BJP took the state. SP government in his regime, totally misused the governance and patronised criminals and land grabbers," he commented. He said that the BJP government was working in a transparent manner but no irregularities or nuisance would be tolerated. When asked about the various developments been undertaken in the Health department, the minister replied that all hospitals would have bio-metric attendance, distribution of generic medicines besides efforts were on to introduce tele-medicine where people will get treatment at their door step. Health minister had suspended two doctors and two nurses of Lohia hospital in Lucknow, after they were found to have denied treatment to a pregnant woman who died later. UNI