Akhilesh Worried About L&O Ahead Of Investors Meet

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has lambasted the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for deteriorating law and order and questioned how the investors meet, to be organised by the BJP government next month, would be successful in such a scenario.

"Law and order in UP is very bad and such a thing cannot be covered up in the era of social media and IT revolution. There is a big question that why the investors will invest in the state if the government fails to control the law and order," he said on Wednesday.

The SP president also blamed the BJP for the 'Padmaavat' controversy.

It is the BJP people who are opposing and their government was giving them protection. People know very well who are behind the entire controversy," he said.

Holding UP Diwas is a good move to launch a new tradition but the government did not say a word on the law and order during the programme even when Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu suggested to ban all the arms licences and even called for better law and order situation in the state.

"The festival of Holi is coming and the government should burn all the firearms on the suggestion of the vice-president," he commented.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr Yadav, giving details of the criminal incidents in the state in the recent past claimed that the situation in Lucknow is so bad that the criminals are openly killing the people and looting valuables.

"A new DGP has been posted a couple of days back. He is a good officer but will the government allow him to work. This is a big question," he added.

"During the last assembly elections, the BJP leader, alleged that all the police stations were manned by Samajwadi leader. But now who are controlling these police stations?" he said while alleging that the BJP leaders in nexus with the police were giving patronage to the criminals even after the Chief Minister announcing that criminals will be either in jail or flee from the state.

He said recently a dreaded criminal Kallia was arrested by other state police from Firozabad.

"But does anyone know which BJP leader gave him patronage and with whom he was going to the gym regularly. But surprisingly action was taken against SP leader," he said.

He also criticised the BJP government for initiating probe in the UPPSC and other developmental project along with interrogation of senior SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan.

"The present government was doing nothing except stalling all the developmental projects and putting a spanner on the jobs of the youths. This government is only interested in inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of the SP schemes and projects," he alleged while adding that first the demonetisation and then the GST has taken the jobs of the youths in the country.

Mr Yadav, announcing that very soon he will launch a yatra in the state to highlight the failures of the UP government, besides gearing up for the coming Lok Sabha elections, said the party workers will hold state-wide demonstrations at tehsil level over the issue of law and order, and the problems of the potato farmers and others. Several BSP leaders, including former legislators Babban Singh Chauhan, Chabi Nath Chauhan, Chote Lal Gangwar, Dinesh Nishad along with with supporters joined the SP in presence of Akhilesh Yadav. UNI



