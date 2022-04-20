Akhilesh Woos Traders By Flaying DeMo, GST

Lucknow: Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday asked the trading and business community to get rid of the tag of being traditional and committed voters of BJP and support his party as Samajwadi Party alone was capable of protecting their interests.

Addressing a gathering of UP Udyog Vyapar Sangthan here, he said, ''Farmers and traders are two pillars of the economy and this pair is crucial for the growth of economy. By implementing GST and demonetisation, BJP has broken this pair. It's high time the traders and business community should reconsider their support to BJP.'' He said the BJP government has inflicted a huge blow to the economy by demonetisation and the GST.

The SP chief said, ''Samajwadi Party had given tickets to traders during the recent elections to urban local bodies and it's high time that they consider shifting their allegiance lock, stock and barrel from the BJP and get rid of the tag of being the pocket borough of the saffron party.

''The traders had overwhelmingly supported the BJP during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and this year's UP Legislative Assembly elections, but the saffron party not only disappointed them, but also ruined the trade and economy by demonetisation and implementation of the GST,'' he added.



