Akhilesh Tweets Against Yogi Govt

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav today made a comment on the Yogi Adityanath Government, questioning the 100 days of BJP Government in the state. "Ram Ram Karna Paraya kaam Apna," Akhilesh tweeted this morning, in a direct attack on BJP Government. The comment by the former CM was made in view of the Yogi Government inaugurating most of the schemes and projects launched by his Government. The tweet could be on the claim of UP Government, as well as the Centre over the Jewar International Airport, which was first mooted by the BSP and then the SP Government in the state. SP Spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said this BJP Government has failed, just before completing 100 days in the office. "This Government has no future as it has no plans and was just trying to take mileage from the projects launched by the SP Government in the past," he said. Mr Chowdhury said this BJP Government has not launched a single scheme for the people and is trying to rename the projects of previous Government, just to save their face. However, BJP countered it by saying that SP leaders are trying to take fake mileage of the schemes. State BJP General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said that these opposition parties have nothing to say against the Yogi Government hence, they are claiming all the schemes their own."Besides, the SP leaders are yet to realise that they are not in the governance and yet to accept that people of the state have totally rejected them in the Assembly polls," he added. Mr Pathak said the Yogi Government has already created a record of sorts, by doing things in a transparent way in the last 15 years, while in the coming days, the Government will release it's 100 days report, along with a white paper, which will disclose the corrupt practices of the SP Government. UNI