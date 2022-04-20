Akhilesh To Launch Statewide 'Desh Bachao, Desh Banao' Campaign From Tomorrow

Faizabad: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will launch a statewide 'Desh bachao desh banao' campaign from tomorrow to take on the BJP-led governments at the state and Centre. SP was almost decimated in March UP Assembly elections at the hands of the BJP. Mr Yadav will kick off the campaign by addressing a big public rally, first one after the Assembly elections. This will be the first major political campaign to be organised by the party which was in a state of stupor after the crushing defeat at the hands of the BJP in UP assembly election. Leaving behind the defeat and side stepping prickings from the rival camp within the party led by his uncle and SP MLA Shivpal Yadav, Mr Akhilesh Yadav is also set to hold the first national convention of the party in September-end. Mr Akhilesh Yadav who is set to be elected the national president of the party for five years, is looking forward to make the party campaign a prologue to the convention. The campaign will focus on "the rising crime graph, unemployment, price hike and corruption in the BJP government". Mr Akhilesh Yadav will formally launch the campaign by holding a rally in a small town Madna, 15 km from Faizabad city, where he will unveil a statue of freedom fighter and socialist leader Raj Bali Yadav on the occasion of his death anniversary. "Party leaders have been asked to galvanise workers and stage demonstration to highlight the state government's failure on all fronts," said an office-bearer of the party. The SP has already extended support to the ongoing agitation by BTC (basic training certificate) teachers and shiksha mitras after the Supreme Court struck down their appointment. The national convention of the Samajwadi Party will set the ball rolling for re-organisation and consolidation of the party after Akhilesh Yadav is formally elected as the national president of the party replacing Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mr Akhilesh Yadav has already purged the party of most of the Shivpal loyalists and is letting some senior ones leave on their own. An emergency convention of the party was held January 1 this year where Mr Akhilesh Yadav was elected the party president. The national convention in September will formalise his status as the national president of the party. Since its inception in 1992, the SP had been electing the president for three years but under Mr Akhilesh Yadav, the party amended its constitution making it a five-year term. There is no let up in the battle of one-upmanship with in the first family of the Samajwadi party. Mr Shivpal Yadav, the warring uncle of the SP president had supported the NDA candidate for president election Ram Nath Kovind while the SP officially supported UPA's presidential candidate Meira Kumar. "Mr Akhilesh Yadav knows how to fight the political battle. He emerged victorious in the family feud and is now focused on the re-organisation of the party," said an office bearer of the party. The party has already completed its one-and-a-half month long membership drive on June 30. By October 7, the party will have to submit its organisational structure to the Election Commission. After the convention, the Samajwadi Party (SP) will reposition Mr Akhilesh Yadav as the rallying point for the entire opposition in the state. UNI