Akhilesh To Launch Poll Campaign In Kannauj With 'E-Chaupal': Twitter Global VP To Attend

Kannauj: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is slated to launch his poll campaign from Kannuaj, where his wife Dimple is the sitting member, on Friday in a hi-tech note with holding e-chaupal in the presence of senior officials of popular social media handle Twitter.

As Dimple Yadav, is reportedly has refused to contest the Lok Sabha polls this time, hence her husband Akhilesh Yadav, is all set to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Kannauj, hence this visit is seen as the launch of the poll campaign of the SP president.

Kannauj, a renowned perfume centre of the country, is very close to the heart of Akhilesh Yadav, as he had represented the seat for three times from 2000 to 2012. There after his wife Dimple was elected as the MP. Kannauj has the distinction of electing socialist ideologue Dr Ram Mahohar Lohia in 1967 and Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1999 Lok Sabha polls.

Party sources here on Thursday said Akhilesh Yadav would attend an e-chaupal to make people about the social media and its advantages and it will be attended by Twitter global vice-president Colin Crowell and his team .

The e-chaupal would be held at Chanduahar village in Umarda block on Friday where the twitter officials will make people how to register themselves on Twitter and to run it.

Later on such e-chaupals would be held in other villages too in Kaunnaj where the Twitter officials will be present. Earlier chaupals were held at tea stalls and other places in the villages where people discussed political issues. But in the era of IT revolution, now e-chaupals have taken its place as now people are more active in political discussion through social media. UNI