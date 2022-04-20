Akhilesh To Go For Mending Relationship Within The Family And Samajwadi Party

Lucknow: With mounting political challenge from the aggressive BJP, the Samajwadi Party looks desperate to set its house in order. With the exit of the Amar Singh from the affairs of the party, the ice has started melting between the father Mulayam Singh and the son Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav after attending the Patna rally, which the party says, was a successful, now all the attention of the leadership was to mend the bickering within the party as well as in the Yadav family. The leader of opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury today said that party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has the blessings of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and difference of opinion between them was "natural" in a democratic party. The party was united and there was no problem and Shivpal Singh Yadav, would never leave his nephew, he added. "The blessings of the SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav are always with Akhilesh Yadav. Also, there is no problem with Shivpal Singh Yadav. He might say something but how could he leave his nephew," said the SP leader. When asked about Mulayam's recent statement, warning Akhilesh against forming coalition for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the SP leader said, "Ours is a democratic party, and in such a party difference of opinion is natural". Mulayam had recently said that he was not in favour of any kind of coalition with anyone and if Akhilesh decided to tie-up with any party then he would be forced to take some strict action. UNI