Akhilesh to give Rs 1 lakh each to ''suitcase'' mother, ''cycle'' daughter

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has decided to give Rs one lakh to the woman whose child was seen sleeping on a suitcase while she pulled it along.

The photograph that went viral on the social media was taken in Agra.

The woman migrant was coming from Punjab and was on her way to Jhansi. As the mother dragged the suitcase on the road, the apparently tired child was seen sleeping on it.

The video clip and the photograph evoked a huge response from netizens.

A Samajwadi Party spokesman said that the party''s Jhansi unit was trying to reach out to the woman.

Yadav has also announced Rs one lakh for 15-year-old Jyoti who carried her ailing father Mohan Paswan on her bicycle from Gurugram in Haryana to Darbhanga in Bihar.

She covered a distance of about 1,200 kilometres on the cycle in seven days.

