Akhilesh To Contest UP Polls From Party Stronghold

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mainpuri's Karhal constituency, informed sources on Thursday. However, the SP chief on Wednesday said that he will contest assembly elections after taking permission from Azamgarh residents.

Yadav is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh. Karhal assembly seat is with the Samajwadi Party since 2007. Akhilesh's father Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has been a five-time MP from Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. The party calls Mainpuri Mulayam's 'karmabhoomi'. Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

—ANI